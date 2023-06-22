Mumbai, June 22: A man who was caught on CCTV footage performing a sex act on a baby seagull while watching animal porn in a dark alley during a drunken adventure was sentenced to prison Wednesday. The Metro reported that the convict had been sentenced to six months or 24 weeks in prison and a 10-year ban from keeping a pet after he was found guilty of animal abuse. The shocking incident of bestiality occurred in Sunderland in August last year.

According to the reports, the accused was identified as David Lee (40). He was caught after a local resident provided CCTV footage to the police, which showed him chasing after the bird at around 1 am. The footage showed him chasing one bird before picking up a smaller one. He later held the bird between his legs, pulled out his phone and performed a sex act. When he was arrested, Lee told cops that he picked up the gull because he thought it was hurt and was looking on his phone to find out what he should do. Bestiality Case: UK Man Caught Having Sex With Horse, Court Bans Him From Going Near Hoofed Animals.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess told South Tyneside Magistrates Court that instead of searching for a vet's phone number, as he claimed to have done, police checks revealed that Lee had actually been looking at porn sites. Lee was arrested at a nearby takeaway. He was jailed on June 21 after pleading guilty to carrying out a sexual act involving an animal that caused unnecessary suffering to the bird. The offence comes under the Animal Welfare Act 2006. Naked Man Having Sex With Tree Caught on Camera in UK: Nature Freak Kisses and Passionately Rubs Against Stump at Park in Wiltshire, Arrested After Disgusting Video Surfaces.

In another bizarre incident, a man was caught having sex with a horse. The accused, Phillip Henry (34) was caught by an employee at a private stable "giggling" with his trousers around his ankles as he sexually assaulted the animal. The convict was banned from going near hoofed animals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).