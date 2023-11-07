Yorkshire, November 7: Armed police officers shot and killed an XL Bully dog that had attacked and injured two persons as well as another dog. Just before 6 o'clock on Monday, November 6, police were alerted to allegations of a dog attack in the Sowood neighbourhood of Halifax, West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. There were reports of injuries to the dog's owner, another individual, and another dog along Stainland Road.

The dog was shot dead at the scene, according to West Yorkshire Police, despite the officers' best efforts to control it. The wounded dog was brought to a veterinarian, and the two injured individuals were sent to a hospital with minor wounds. Meanwhile, a woman has also been arrested in the matter. UK Dog Attack Horror: Two American XL Bulldogs Kill 22 Pregnant Sheep, Shot Dead by Farmer in South Wales; In-Charge Banned From Keeping Dogs for Five Years.

When armed cops arrived on the scene, they killed the dog after failing to subdue it. With just minor wounds, both injured individuals were sent to the hospital, and the injured dog was sent to see a veterinarian. Investigations are underway to determine the precise circumstances behind the incident, a force spokesperson told the local media. Dog Shot Dead in US Videos: Cop Guns Down Three-Year-Old Golden Retriever Dixie After She Runs Towards Him in Ohio, Viral Clip Surfaces; Lorain Police Department Launch Investigation.

Previously, after learning about a dog attack incident, the Metropolitan Police tasered a guy and shot two dogs to death. According to the police, they were called to Commercial Road, Poplar, in east London, where a woman was being mauled by a dog. The incident had also created an uproar on social media after a video of the incident went viral on social media earlier this year.

