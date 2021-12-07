The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday announced that it will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will shift to the new working week from January 1, 2022. UAE Firm Files Lawsuit Worth Around Rs 74 Billion Against State Bank of Pakistan

Public sector workers will adopt a new four and a half day working week, with the workforce working Monday to Thursday, with a half day on Friday.

#UAE announces today that it will transition to a four and a half day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tQoa22pai9 — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) December 7, 2021

With this move the UAE has become the first nation in the world to introduce a national working week shorter than the global five-day week, the authorities added.

Friday sermons and prayers across the UAE will be held from 1:15 pm. Government staff can also make arrangements to work from home on Fridays, as well as to arrange their working hours on a flexi-time basis.

The move comes as part of the UAE government’s efforts to boost work-life balance and enhance social wellbeing, while increasing performance to advance the UAE’s economic competitiveness.

The new working week will better align the UAE with global markets, reflecting the country’s strategic status on the global economic map. It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies. Google Delays Return to Office From January 10 Amid Omicron Threat

From Financial point, the new working week will also bring the UAE’s financial sector into closer alignment with global real-time trading and communications-based transactions such as those driving global stock markets, banks and financial institutions. The move is expected to boost not only trading opportunities but also add to the flexible, secure and enjoyable lifestyle the UAE offers to its citizens and residents.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources proposed the new workweek following comprehensive benchmarking and feasibility studies reflecting potential impacts of the move on the economy, social and family ties and the overall wellbeing of people in the UAE.

