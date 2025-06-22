US Attacks Nuclear Sites in Iran: Know All About B-2 Bombers, Tomahawk Missiles, GBU-57 Bunker Busters, F-22 Raptors and F-35A Jets Used To Strike Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan

Mumbai, June 22: The US launched a high-precision military strike on Iran on Saturday, June 21, targeting three of its major nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. The coordinated assault involved B-2 Spirit stealth bombers, Tomahawk cruise missiles, GBU-57 Bunker Busters and advanced fighter jets, including F-22 Raptors and F-35A Lightning IIs. President Donald Trump claimed the sites were “totally obliterated,” marking one of the most significant escalations in US-Iran tensions in recent years.

Iran, however, denied any nuclear contamination and is weighing its response. The strikes have drawn global attention amid rising fears of broader conflict in the Middle East. The operation by the US involved some of the most advanced weapons in the US arsenal, designed to penetrate hardened underground bunkers and deliver precise, devastating blows. As the world watches Tehran’s response closely, let’s know about these US weapons used to target Iran. ‘Grave Violation of UN Charter’: Iran Slams Donald Trump After US Strikes on Nuclear Sites, Warns of ‘Everlasting Consequences’.

Weapons Used by the US to Target Iran

B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers:

The B-2 Spirit is one of the most advanced stealth bombers in the US Air Force, designed to penetrate sophisticated enemy air defences and deliver precision strikes against heavily fortified targets. With its radar-evading capabilities, the B-2 can operate undetected over long distances, carrying a massive payload of conventional and nuclear weapons. Each bomber costs around USD 2.1 billion and has a range of over 6,000 nautical miles without refuelling, allowing it to strike global targets swiftly and stealthily.

The GBU-57 MOP is the largest and most powerful conventional bomb in the US military, specifically engineered to destroy deeply buried underground bunkers. Weighing about 30,000 pounds, it can penetrate up to 200 feet of reinforced concrete before detonating, making it ideal for targeting Iran’s fortified nuclear facilities. Its GPS-guided precision ensures accuracy against hardened targets that are otherwise difficult to neutralise. ‘Peace Through Strength’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Hails Donald Trump After Coordinated Airstrikes on Iran’s Key Nuclear Facilities.

Tomahawk missiles are long-range, precision-guided cruise missiles launched from ships and submarines. They can strike targets hundreds of miles away and can be re-targeted mid-flight via satellite communication. Their ability to loiter over target areas and provide real-time battle damage assessment makes them invaluable for complex strike operations. In the Iran strike, approximately 30 Tomahawks were deployed to hit multiple nuclear sites simultaneously.

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation stealth fighter that combines supercruise capability, advanced avionics, and superior manoeuvrability. It is designed to dominate the airspace, evading enemy radar while delivering precision strikes. In the Iran operation, F-22s provided crucial air support and electronic warfare capabilities, helping to suppress enemy defences and protect strike aircraft during the mission.

The F-35A Lightning II is a versatile, stealthy multi-role fighter equipped with advanced sensors and avionics for unmatched situational awareness. It excels in all-weather precision strikes and electronic warfare, complementing the B-2 and F-22 in coordinated missions. The F-35A’s ability to share battlefield data in real-time enhances the effectiveness and safety of US air operations, making it a vital component in modern warfare strategies.

Following the US-led strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi condemned the attack as a "grave violation" of international law and the UN Charter, accusing the US and Israel of unlawful aggression against peaceful nuclear facilities. He warned that Iran reserves the right to defend its sovereignty by all means necessary, signalling potential escalation. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump praised the operation as essential to halting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for close cooperation.

