An 8-year-old boy survived two days in the frigid and remote Michigan wilderness by eating snow and sleeping under a log. Nante Niemi who went missing on Saturday afternoon while gathering firewood for his family’s campsite in northwest Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, setting off a sprawling search and rescue effort to find the Wisconsin boy. To survive, Niemi had “covered up with branches and leaves for warmth and also blanketed the log he was under. He didn’t have any food but ate clean snow for hydration,” police said in the tweet. Niemi was finally found Monday afternoon by search party volunteers about two miles from the campsite, police said. He is in good health and has been reunited with his family, police said. US: TSA Dog Handler Removed After Video of Him Pulling, Dragging K-9 at Detroit Metro Airport Goes Viral.

Boy Survives by Eating Snow

A number of you have asked how Nante survived in the woods. Lieutenant Wickstrom says the boy told them he covered up with branches and leaves for warmth and also blanketed the log he was under. He didn’t have any food but ate clean snow for hydration. CONT’D — MSP Eighth District (@MSPEighthDist) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)