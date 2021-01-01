Grafton, January 1: A pharmacist in the United States was arrested for allegedly spoiling more than 500 doses of coronavirus vaccine worth approximately $11,000. The incident has been reported at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wisconsin. The accused pharmacist faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property. US Nurse Tests Positive for Coronavirus 8 Days After Receiving Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine: Report.

According to reports, 57 COVID-19 vaccine vials were discovered left outside a refrigerator at Aurora Medical Center last week. Each vial has enough for 10 vaccinations but can remain at room temperature for only 12 hours. Hundreds of doses were discarded, but some were quickly administered. Initially, the incident was thought to be an honest mistake. Later, an inquiry conducted by the hospital found that it was a deliberate act. Margaret Keenan, Who Was World's First Patient to Get Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Receives Her Second Jab.

According to Jeff Bahr, the president of Aurora Health Care Medical Group, the accused pharmacist "admitted to intentionally removing the vaccine from refrigeration". The person also admitted to removing and returning the vaccine to refrigeration the previous night, Christmas Eve, Bahr added. The hospital has dismissed the person from service.

Speaking of doses that were administered in rush, Bahr said there was otherwise "no evidence that the vaccinations pose any harm to them other than being less effective or ineffective." The incident will delay inoculation for hundreds of people, health officials told news agency AFP. The accused pharmacist's motive remains unclear.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).