London, December 30: Margaret Keenan, who became the world's first patient to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outside a clinical trial, received her second jab. She was given the booster injection at Coventry's University Hospital on Tuesday, three weeks after making history with the first one on 8 December.

A week after receiving the vaccine, Keenan turned 91 and encouraged others to take part, saying: 'I would urge everybody to get their vaccine as and when they are asked to do so.' Margaret 'Maggie' Keenan, 90-Year-Old, Receives First Shot of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in UK; Watch Video.

The second round of jabs comes as the UK recorded 53,135 cases of coronavirus in a record daily high. On Christmas eve, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said almost 800,000 people had been given their first dose of the two-stage vaccine.

The UK Health Department on December 2 cleared Pfizer-BioNtech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for usage and the government has rolled out the mass vaccination programme within a week of its approval.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).