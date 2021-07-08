Washington, July 8: US President Joe Biden will host King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House on July 19, Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said. "His Majesty's visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the US," Psaki said in a statement on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan's leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region," she added. Joe Biden to Withdraw All US Troops From Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, Says Report.

King Abdullah II will be the first Arab leader to visit the White House since Biden took office. The Biden administration voiced support for his leadership during a royal rift in April.

