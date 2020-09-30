Washington, September 29: President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden are scheduled to square off in the first presidential debate ahead of the election. The debate would be televised and aired on several top American channels. The event comes less than five weeks before the high-stake poll on November 3. The live streaming of Trump vs Biden debate could be viewed via the embedded links further below. US Elections 2020 Calendar: Presidential Debates, Polling, Results and Inauguration Day — Key Dates to Mark.

The event where Trump and Biden will collide in a crucial debate is being held at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. The debate is key to the prospects of both the candidates as Ohio is considered as one of the battleground states.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 9 pm eastern time (ET), and would continue till 10:30 pm ET. Six major topics - each being allocated 15 minutes of debate time - would be discussed. They are as follows: Trump's and Biden's records, appointment of Justice Ruth Ginsburg's successor, COVID-19 pandemic, economic meltdown, racial violence and "integrity of the election". Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Presidential Debate: Date, Time, Where And How To Watch Live Stream of The Event | US Elections 2020 Guide.

The event would be moderated by Chris Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday. The debate could be watched live on CNN, Fox News, ABC News, NBC, CBS and MSNBC channels. Below are the embedded live YouTube links of some of the news channels.

Watch Trump vs Biden Debate Live on NBC

Watch Presidential Debate Live on CBS

ABC News' Live Streaming of Presidential Debate

The next major debate is scheduled on October 7, when Vice President Mike Pence and his challenger Kamala Harris would exchange views on key issued in a 90-minute debate scheduled in Salt Lake City, Utah. On October 15 and 22, Trump and Biden would meet in Miami and Nashville for the second and third presidential debates, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 05:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).