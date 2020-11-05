Washington, November 5: Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was declared winner from the two key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin. The two major wins have taken his electoral college vote count to 264, keeping him only six seat away from clinching a victory against President Donald Trump in the US presidential election 2020. Tensions Peak as Protestors Take to Streets in Washington, New York, Pennsylvania to 'Stop Vote Count'.

The result in Michigan, as called by news agency AP, showed Biden winning 50.3 percent of the total votes. His vote count was 27,51,613, whereas, Trump was behind with 26,31,438 -- 48.1 percent of the total vote share in the state. Notably, Michigan accounts for 16 electoral votes.

Wisconsin, another swing state which Biden has won, is represented by 10 delegates at the electoral college. The former Vice President has clinched a narrow victory, with 16,30,542 votes or 49.6 percent of the total vote share. Trump was marginally left behind, 16,10,007 or 48.9 percent of the total share.

Trump, a day after announcing his intent to drag the presidency battle to the Supreme Court, filed a lawsuit seeking the stopping of vote count in Pennsylvania -- a swing state where he is currently leading but the margin is rapidly shrinking after the count of mail-in ballots began.

The President's campaign team has also filed another lawsuit in Michigan, seeking a recounting of the votes. Trump, in a series of statements on social media, alleged a "fraud". He claimed that the Republicans were winning the elections till yesterday, and the Democrats are using loopholes within the system to "rig" the polls.

"Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed! (sic)," he tweeted.

