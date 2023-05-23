Mumbai, May 23: In a tragic incident that took place in the United States, a 41-year-old man from California was killed after a car mowed him down while he was helping a family of ducks cross a busy highway. The unfortunate incident is said to have taken place last week at Stanford Ranch Road and Park Drive in the city of Rocklin. The deceased has been identified as Casey Rivara

According to a report in Wion News, the incident took place when Casey got out of his car and decided to be a good samaritan by helping the family of ducks cross a busy road. The accident took place on Thursday at around 8 pm in the city of Rocklin. William Wimsatt, a 12-year-old boy who witnessed the accident said that the victim had stepped out of his vehicle to help the family of ducks. US Shocker: Texas Man Shoots and Kills Girlfriend For Having Abortion, Arrested.

Victim Helped Family of Ducks Cross Road

"He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice," Wimsatt added. Recalling the incident, the minor boy said that Casey helped the ducks cross the road and later walked in front of their car. Seeing his kind gesture, people present at the spot applauded Casey for helping the family of ducks.

Wimsatt said that soon after he and his mom wished him, a car came out of nowhere and hit Casey, who flew after taking the hit. Unfortunately, Casey died on the spot. The good Samaritan was reportedly hit by a 17-year-old female driver as his teenage child watched from their family car. US Shocker: Former 'Teacher of the Year' Arrested for Having Sex With 16-Year-Old High School Student in California, Charged With Rape.

Police officials said that after the incident, the woman driver stayed at the spot and helped authorities with the investigation. William said that Casey didn't deserve this. "He was the only person to get out of the car and try and help them and probably the nicest person in the entire area. It's not fair," he added. An investigation is underway and the driver has not been arrested so far.

