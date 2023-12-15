North Carolina, December 15: A high school teacher has been arrested for having sex with a student after his mother found out what had been happening. The incident took place in US’s North Carolina. The teacher and the boy were caught having sex in a car by the boy’s mother.

According to a report in NY Post, when the mother saw her son was not at rugby practice, she tracked him down using a popular but controversial tracking app Life 360 and discovered he and the accused teacher Gabriela Neufeld were naked in the car and having sex, at which point she took photos and called police. US Shocker: School Teacher Forces Teenage Student Into Having Sex With Her in South Carolina, Held.

Neufeld was arrested and charged for having sex with a student. The victim is 18, which is the age of consent in the state, but a teacher cannot legally have sex with a student who is more than four years their junior unless they are married. She was held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center until she was released on bond. US Shocker: Two School Teachers Charged With Engaging in Sex Acts With Students in Alabama.

The teacher and student “had engaged in sexual activity in the 5300 block of Closeburn Road,” which is the location of Park Road Park, about three miles from the school.

The mother had started tracking her son after becoming suspicious of his recent behavior and hearing rumors he might be having a relationship with his teacher.

The victim allegedly told police that the pair had engaged in sexual intercourse more than five times but less than 100 in the just-over one month they had been dating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2023 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).