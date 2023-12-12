Alabama, December 12: A substitute teacher identified as Kristen Jade Ford was arrested for allegedly engaging into a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 19. Ford who worked with the DeKalb County Board of Education in Alabama, US was charged on Friday, December 8, after being apprehended on the accusation of engaging in inappropriate conduct with a student. The 30-year-old teacher was all smiles while posing for a mug shot after the arrest.

According to Tribune Interactive, the authorities launched a probe after they received complaints about the inappropriate conduct between Ford and the minor student. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon thanking the Investigation unit said "Cases involving our children are never easy, but I am thankful for our Investigation Unit and their diligence in resolving this case so fast." US Shocker: School Teacher Arrested in Connecticut For Having Sex With 11-Year-Old Boy in Her Car and Other Places For Over Two Years.

"Our children are our future and protecting them is our number one priority", he added. While it is learnt that the accused worked as a substitute teacher for the DeKalb County District, the name of the schools where she worked has not ben revealed.

In a similar incident, a 28-year-old Leslie Rains, of Albertville in Alabama, was charged with a school employee engaging in a sexual act with a student under the age of 19. In Alabama, the offense is categorized as a Class B felony. US Shocker: School Teacher Forces Teenage Student Into Having Sex With Her in South Carolina, Held.

An investigation was launched after school officials at Asbury High School, along with School Resource Officer (SRO) deputies, received an information regarding a school employee engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a student. A property bond in the amount of USD 25,000 was set for Rains. The incident occurred in Marshall County on November 30.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2023 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).