Washington, October 8: The vice presidential debate involving United States Vice President Mike Pence, belonging to the Republican Party, and California Senator Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party started on Wednesday night. Haris blasted US administration's pandemic response as its 'greatest failure'.

Harris said, "President & Vice President were informed about the nature of this pandemic, that is lethal & airborne... Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has. American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country. 210 thousand people died in the past several months." US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Schedule: Kamala Harris And Mike Pence Set for Debate in Salt Lake City of Utah, Here's How to Watch it Live on Wednesday, October 7.

Kamala Harris Questions US Administration's Pandemic Response:

Kamala Harris Questions US Administration's Pandemic Response:

Pence to which, responded by saying, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits, developing a vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about. The debate will span 90 minutes and the candidates will sit just over 12 feet apart, as opposed to the original 7 feet that had been planned.

A pair of plexiglass barriers will separate the two and there will be no opening or closing statements by the participants. Pence and Harris will each be seated behind a desk, unlike the presidential debate. In this case, as well, the candidates didn't shake hands.

