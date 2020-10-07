Washington, October 7: Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger Senator Kamala Harris are all set for a debate in the Salt Lake City of Utah on Wednesday. This will be the first time that an Indian origin person will be taking up the podium for a vice presidential debate.

Pence and Harris will meet on the debate stage for the first and only time Wednesday night in Utah. Political analysts believe that Harris, 55, will easily prevail over Pence, 61, during the only vice-presidential debate and help her running mate Joe Biden to widen his lead over Donald Trump. When Is Second Presidential Debate in the US? Check Date, Time, Venue and Complete Schedule.

Time of the Debate:

The debate will take place on Wednesday at 21:00-22:30ET (02:00-03:30BST), and will be the only match between the two VP candidates.

Moderator:

Both Pence and Harris have said that they are well prepared for the debate, which would be moderated by journalist Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief, USA Today.

Here's how to watch it live on NBC News:

Watch it live on WSJ:

Safety precautions:

Two days after the first presidential debate, President Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He was discharged on Monday from the hospital after spending three nights there for the coronavirus treatment. Keeping in mind the fear around the virus, more strict arrangements have been made for the Vice Presidential Debate. There will also be a glass shield around each candidate's side of the stage to diminish infections. And no more than 200 people will be allowed at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall.

