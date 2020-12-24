Washington, December 24: Muriel Bower the Mayor of Washington DC on Thursday announced December 24, 2020 as the 'Dr Anthony S Fauci Day' as a mark of honour to Dr Fauci on his 80th Birthday. Mayor Bowser took to Twitter and wrote, "In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. " World News | US: Dr Anthony Fauci, Other US Officials Receives Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine.

"We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe," added Bowser. Praising his works amid the COVID-19, "Dr. Fauci has been a shining light in dark times for the nation, promoting truth over fear and giving Americans hope in their government," the mayor said reportedly. Dr Anthony Fauci Warns New Coronavirus Cases May Reach 1,00,000 Per Day in US.

Read the Tweet Here:

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC. We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Dr Fauci is a top ranking immunologist in the states and is the leading infectious disease expert on the US Coronavirus Taskforce. He has served ad the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and over his tenure advised six presidents in respect of the health situation in the country. Fauci has said he will serve as chief medical adviser for President-elect Joe Biden.

