Kyiv, October 17: As the war in Ukraine razes on, Ukraine's capital region Kyiv was struck by the Iranian-made kamikaze drones by Russia on Monday morning causing damage to several residential and commercial buildings. The number of casualties in the attack have not been declared yet. Earlier on October 14, three of the drones had blasted the small town of Makariv, located to the west of Kyiv. Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Attacked With Kamikaze Drones, Says Ukrainian Official (Video)

What Are Kamikaze Drones?

Kamikaze drones are small, aerial weapons, designed to hit behind the enemy lines. Also known as 'suicide drones', they are destroyed in the attack. The name is taken from World War 2 era’s Japanese kamikaze pilots, who conducted suicide attacks by intentionally crashing their explosive filled aircraft into enemy targets. The drones can carry precision-guided missiles and have a payload of nearly 50 kilograms. Russia-Ukraine War: Military Draft Offices in Moscow to Close Today As Kremlin’s Partial Mobilisation Quotas Completed, Says Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Kamikaze drones are easy to launch and can be fired from a distance. The small lethal drones are difficult to detect on radar, and through the use of facial recognition, can be programmed to hit targets without human intervention. Kamikaze drones do not return home after dropping missiles.

Earlier in September, Ukraine had cut back its diplomatic ties with Iran and dismissed its ambassador over what it said was Tehran's unfriendly decision to supply Russia with kamikaze drones. Though, Iran continues to deny supplying weapons to any side in the war.

Does Ukraine Have Kamikaze Drones Too?

According to a report in CNN, the Ukrainian military has been using RAM II kamikaze drones against Russia. The drones were developed by a consortium of Ukrainian firms with money crowdfunded by ordinary citizens. Though Kyiv continues to rely on its allies for drone supplies.

RAM II are modern combat unmanned aerial system with high-precision loitering munition. The drones are based on another Ukrainian UAV "Leleka-100". The RAM II drones, by configuration and specifications, have a Flight range of 60 km and can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes.

