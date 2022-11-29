The good news of the day! A woman in the United States was reunited with her family after 51 years of getting kidnapped by her babysitter, who never returned her. Melissa Highsmith was abducted when she was 22 months old at her home in Fort Worth, Texas. Her mother hired a lady without meeting her since someone needed to watch her daughter. As per reports, after five decades, the family tracked their missing daughter down with a DNA test and without assistance from law enforcement or other external involvement. She met with her mother, father, and two of her four siblings. Missing Toddler Anthony 'AJ' Elfalak Found And Reunited With Family After 3-Day Search in Hunter Region by New South Wales Police Helicopter (Watch Video).

See Pictures, Here:

Truly amazing news to mark the end of the holiday weekend. Melissa Highsmith has been reunited with her family, 51 YEARS after she was kidnapped (1971). She was just 21 months old. Her parents and family never stopped looking for her. Thanks to a DNA match, they found her. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ei2Mlfr23z — Paige Lobdell (@producerpaige_) November 28, 2022

