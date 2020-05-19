10 CAPF Companies Deployed in State: Maha Home Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that 10 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed in various cities of the state to help maintain law and order during the lockdown."We had demanded the central government for deployment of 20 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies in the state. Till now 10 companies have been deployed which include - 5 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies, 3 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) companies, and 2 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies," Deshmukh told reporters here."They have been sent to Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon and Amravati," he added.Earlier, the Maharashtra government on May 13 had requested 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre to help maintain law and order in the state."The corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are," Home Minister Deshmukh had said.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 33,053 in Maharashtra on Monday. (ANI)

