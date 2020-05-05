107 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): With 107 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 3049, said the state health department."107 more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of cases in the state to 3049. The death toll stands at 176," said the state health department in a bulletin.According to the bulletin, Indore has the most number of positive coronavirus cases with the total tally at 1654 and 79 persons succumbing to the deadly virus. Bhopal is second on the list with 571 cases and 16 deaths, followed by Ujjain with 184 cases and 40 deaths.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 46,711 after 3875 new cases, and 194 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.The tally includes 31,967 patients who are active coronavirus cases and 13,160 patients who have been cured/discharged.The tally also reports 1,583 deaths due to the infection so far. (ANI)

