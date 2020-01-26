11 Delhi Fire Personnel Including Chief Get Gallantry Awards on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Eleven personnel of the Delhi Fire Service including its chief Atul Garg were awarded with the President's medals for their service on the 71st Republic Day here on Sunday.

"This republic day is very special for the officers and staff of DFS as first time DFS personnel got max (maximum) medals total 11," Garg tweeted.

Garg along with deputy Chief Fire officer Virendra Singh were awarded with the President's fire service medal for distinguished service, officials said.

Divisional officer D B Mukherjee and Rajendra Atwal, assistant divisional officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal and fireman Dharambir Singh were awarded with the President's fire service medal for meritorious service.

While assistant divisional officer Avtar Singh and fireman Vijender Pal Singh (posthumously) received the President's fire service medal for gallantry for the rescue operations at Parbat Industrial Area, Rohtak Road on May 31, 2017.

Fireman Anil Kumar and fire operators Ram Kumar and Arvind Dagar too were awarded with the fire service medal for gallantry for rescuing at least 13 people during a fire at Maksudadbad Industrial Area on October 27, 2017, the officials said.

