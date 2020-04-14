1480 People Arrested During First Phase of Lockdown: Assam DGP

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday said that in the first phase of lockdown a total number of 1480 people were arrested and 12707 vehicles were detained for violating lockdown rules."Till April 14, as many as 1480 people were arrested and 12707 vehicles were detained for violation of lockdown rules," Singh tweeted.He further tweeted that a total of Rs 50,59,600 fine was realised during the lockdown.Sharing details regarding FIR registered for spreading fake news on social media/rumour related to COVID-19, he said, "Of 61 cases that were registered, 36 people were arrested, of which 9 people were later released on bail."In Assam, of the 15 districts that were put as containment zones, 1 area is in Nalbari, 2 in Goalpara, 3 in Morigaon, 2 in Kamrup(Metro), 1 in Kamrup, 1 in South Salmara, 1 in Lakhimpur, 1 in Cachar, 2 in Dhubri and 1 in Hailakandi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)