New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru and inaugurated the Missile Integration Facility on the company's premises, besides flagging off the Akash 3rd and 4th Regiment Combat Systems and unveiled the Mountain Fire Control Radar, marking a significant boost to India's indigenous air defence capabilities.

The Defence Minister remotely inaugurated the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) located in Pune and formally launched BEL's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, aimed at strengthening the integration of AI-driven technologies into defence manufacturing and strategic systems.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Union Minister was briefed on a range of advanced indigenous defence technologies, including AI-based solutions developed by Indian start-ups, highlighting the growing emphasis on innovation and indigenisation in the defence ecosystem.

He commended BEL for making headway in cutting-edge technologies, including electronic warfare systems, avionics, naval platforms, electro-optics, and tank electronics. "BEL has strengthened the network-centric operations. Its integrated systems, real-time data sharing, and decision support capabilities have taken our combat effectiveness to a new level," he said.

He was apprised of the ongoing R&D activities at BEL aligned with major national defence programmes, including the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile Systems (QRSAM), Light Combat Aircraft Mark II (LCA Mk II), Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Project Kusha (MR SAM/LR SAM), Counter Drone Systems, Naval Weapon Control Systems, etc.

The briefing highlighted that indigenous R&D initiatives are enhancing operational preparedness across land, air, naval, and strategic domains, while reducing dependence on foreign technologies. Defence Minister acknowledged that systems developed for airspace defence and counter-drone operations have demonstrated that India's indigenous solutions meet global standards.

He further highlighted that indigenously developed air defence and anti-drone systems were effectively utilised to neutralise threats during Operation Sindoor. "The advancement in threat prediction, early warning, and response mechanisms using AI instils operational confidence in our soldiers. They're assured that a strong scientific and engineering ecosystem always stands with them," he added. He underlined the importance of achieving victory with indigenous weapons and technologies in today's times, stating that only a self-reliant win gives the country renewed confidence.

Defence Minister stressed that AI and quantum computing are no longer futuristic concepts, and their use in real-time decision-making, autonomous systems, cyber defence, and precision operations is changing battlefield dynamics.

To help India become a developed nation, he exhorted BEL, other DPSUs, and industry partners to stay ahead of the curve in the next revolution. He encouraged the R&D community at BEL to collaborate with start-ups, industry, and academia for agile product development using the latest technologies in AI and autonomous systems. He also stressed upon the need for BEL to prioritise cross-disciplinary collaboration, innovation, and rapid prototyping to create world-class products, aligning with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.Indigenisation initiatives undertaken by Central Research Laboratories, CoE-Electronics Warfare & Photonics, CoE-Communication, CoE-Radar & Weapon Systems & Product Development and Innovation Centre of BEL were showcased during the briefing. Startups and industry partners also showcased their products.Defence Minister interacted with start-ups & young scientists and motivated them to come out with more and more advanced Indigenous technologies. Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Secretary & DG (Acquisition) A Anbarasu, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL Manoj Jain and other officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

