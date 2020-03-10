17 Injured in Clash over Dance in UP

Etah, Mar 10 (PTI) Seventeen people were injured on Tuesday in a clash between two groups over in Nagla Naya village in Awagarh in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district over dancing, police said.

While seven people suffered injuries in firing, 10 others were injured after being hit by brickbats, police said.

Two of those injured in firing were referred to Agra hospital while others were admitted to Etah hospital, police said, adding the situation was brought under control and necessary precautions were being taken.

