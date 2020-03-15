24-yr-old Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A 24-year-old man has been tested positive for coronavirus in Jaipur, taking the total of cases in Rajasthan to four, the state health department confirmed on Saturday.The man has recently returned from Spain.Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has reported 84 cases.Several states, including Rajasthan, have imposed restrictions to contain the virus.Earlier on Saturday, the state government had ordered educational institutions, coaching centres, gyms and cinema halls to remain closed till March 30, as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

