25-year-old Man Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): A 25-year-old man from West Mambalam in Chennai tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday."A 25-year-old male from West Mambalam, Chennai has tested positive for COVID1-19. The patient is undergoing treatment in isolation at a private hospital. His condition is stable," said Dr C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu Health Minister.The Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department have detected two more positive COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday.Both the victims have a travel history and are currently in the hospital isolation wards.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

