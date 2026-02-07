Thiruvananthapuram, February 7: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the highly anticipated draw for the Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery of today, February 7. Held at Gorky Bhavan in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery draw offers a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore. With tickets priced at an affordable INR 50, thousands of participants across the state await the live announcement, which will begin at 3:00 PM under the supervision of independent judges to ensure transparency. Karunya KR-741 lottery players can watch the live streaming of today's Kerala lottery below to learn the winners' names.

The Karunya series remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lotteries due to its substantial prize pool. Beyond the massive jackpot, the lottery features a tiered structure that distributes significant wealth to multiple winners. Those taking part in Kerala's Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery can view the results and winning numbersof today's lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lottery results of Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery will be declared once the live draw begins. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-39 Lottery Result of 06.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Karunya KR-741 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Participants can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery draw. It is worth noting that winners of today's Kerala lottery must verify their numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and must claim their prizes within 30 days of the draw date. Kerala lottery players can also watch the online telecast of the Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery, which has been provided above.

Trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players while looking for results and winning numbers of Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "live kerala lottery today result", "kerala lottery live result karunya", "Kerala Lottery Result Today KARUNYA 07/02/2026", "KARUNYA 07/02/2026 live today", "Keralalotteries.com KARUNYA 07/02/2026", "live kerala lottery result KARUNYA 07/02/2026", "KARUNYA 07/02/2026 kerala lottery result", "result today kerala lottery" and "Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA KR 741". Winners of Kerala's Karunya KR-741 weekly lottery draw are reminded that they must surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of the draw date.

For those who didn't find their winning numbers in today's lottery draw, the "Dear" series continues tomorrow with the Samrudhi SM-41 lottery, offering another chance for players to win the 1 crore top prize.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).