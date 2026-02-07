New Delhi, February 7: Police have registered an FIR after a 25-year-old man died when his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. According to the FIR, no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site, and no security guard had been deployed. The FIR states that the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.

The incident took place near B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg. As per the FIR, police received a PCR call from a woman who reported that a bike rider had fallen into a pit of about 15 feet and required immediate help. When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle, lying inside a pit measuring about 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and around 14 feet in depth. The pit had been dug in the middle of the road as part of road work. Kamal Dhayani Death: Bank Employee on Bike Falls to Death in DJB Project Pit in Janakpuri; Delhi Government Suspends 3, Orders Probe (Watch Video).

The injured man was pulled out of the pit with the help of the fire brigade and taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle. However, the hospital later informed police that "the patient brought by PCR has been declared brought dead vide MLR No. 18001552602102/26," the FIR records. Quoting the medical report, the FIR states: "Patient was brought to ER in an unconscious and unresponsive state with an alleged history of being found roadside near Joginder Singh Marg at around 08:00 am. Injury details include a grazed abrasion over the epigastric region, and the patient was brought in dead."

The deceased was later identified as Kamal Dhyani, son of Naresh Chand Dhyani, a resident of Palam Colony in Delhi. He was 25 years old. Based on a spot inspection, police concluded that the pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board and was left uncovered without any safety arrangements. The FIR states that there were no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or lighting at the site, and no security guard was present. The FIR further notes that "it was well within the knowledge of Delhi Jal Board and its contractor that leaving an open pit on a public road without safety measures could result in a person falling and losing his life." 'Shamelessness of Government and Police': AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj Hits out at BJP over Janakpuri Youth's Death.

Police said that despite efforts, no eyewitness could be traced either at the spot or at the hospital. A crime team and officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called to examine the site, and photographs were taken as part of the investigation. On the basis of the spot inspection, medical evidence and other material facts, police registered the FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Janakpuri Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

