27-year-old COVID-19 Patient in Pune Died of Multi-organ Dysfunction Syndrome: Health Department

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The 27-year-old COVID-19 patient who died at a hospital here in Pune on Friday was a case of multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, said Pune Health officials."A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient, a resident of Ahmednagar, died at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. It was a case of multi-organ dysfunction syndrome," said Pune health officials.The death toll has spiked to 25 in the district.Earlier today, the District Health Officer said that there are a total of 209 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pune.The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,412, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active COVID-19 cases. That includes 504 people cured or discharged and 199 deaths. (ANI)

