28 Positive Cases of Coronavirus in Rajasthan So Far

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The total positive cases of coronavirus in the state has reached 28 on Sunday, said Rohit Kumar Singh Additional Chief Secretary.Singh said, "Three new persons were tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, one each from Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur. Total positive cases in the state so far are 28 out of them, three have been cured."The total samples collected in Jhunjhnu are 50 and positive cases there are four. In Bhilwara, total samples taken are 69, and positive cases are 13, Singh said. Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had ordered a total lockdown in the state till March 31, barring essential services, amid increasing coronavirus cases in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)