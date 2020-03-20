Terror Attack in Northern Mali, 29 Soldiers Killed, 5 Injured

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bamako, March 20: At least 29 soldiers died in a terrorist attack in Northern Mali, said the army. The attack took place early on Thursday, Sputnik reported. "The FAM positions were attacked in Gao. The number of victims is growing.

The attack left 29 FAM servicemen dead and five more injured," the army said in a statement on its Facebook page. For years, Mali has been facing inter-communal tensions exacerbated by terrorist activities. Mali Military Attack: 53 Soldiers Killed in Militant Attack.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country.

