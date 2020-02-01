2G, Fixed Line Internet Access to Remain Operative in J-K Till Feb 7

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday stated that its January 24 order regarding the allowance of mobile data services and internet access through fixed-line across the Union Territory with restrictions shall continue to remain operative till February 7."The overall security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the issuance of the directions related to the regulation of telecom services on January 24, 2020, has been reviewed. Among other things, the terrorist activities and misuse of internet, accessed through Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications, for coordination of terror acts, transmission of rumours and targeted messages to spread ideologies inimical to the interest of the state have been taken note of as also the past incidents and apprehensions during the succeeding week," Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the government, said.The Principal Secretary has ordered that the directions/restrictions contained in the order shall continue to remain operative till February 7, unless modified earlier.Kabra also said that the IGP Kashmir/Jammu shall ensure immediate compliance of these directions by all the service providers.The administration had on January 24 stated that mobile data services and internet access through fixed-line shall be allowed across Jammu and Kashmir with restrictions from January 25 till January 31. The internet speed shall be restricted to 2G only."Access shall be limited only to whitelisted sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and virtual private network applications. Directions shall be effective from January 25 and will remain in force till January 31," the statement by the administration read.Earlier on January 15, 2G services were reinstated in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur for white-listed sites.The central government had suspended the internet in the region following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

