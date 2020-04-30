3 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, Count Rises to 128

Bhubaneswar, Apr 30 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 128, officials said.

Two of the patients, an 18-year-old woman and a 56- year-old man, are from Katikata containment area in Jajpur district while the third patient is an asymptomatic 65-year- old man, they said.

All of them are West Bengal returnees. Contact tracing is being carried out, officials of the I&PR Department said.

With the three fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Jajpur district has increased to 22, district officials said.

A total of 2,588 samples were tested in Odisha on Wednesday. So far, 31,696 samples have been tested across the state, officials said.

Of the 128 patients, 88 are still afflicted with the disease while 39 have recovered and one has died, they said.

Forty seven of the 128 cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar, followed by 22 in Jajpur, 19 each in Bhadrak and Balasore, 10 in Sundergarh, two each in Kendrapara and Kalahandi and one each in Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Deogarh and Keonjhar districts, they added. PTI

