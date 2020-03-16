3 People from Rajasthan Declared Coronavirus Free

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Three people from Rajasthan are now declared coronavirus free, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said."Three people from Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID19 is 13," the Ministry tweeted.A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, the health ministry said on Sunday.The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22).The total number of passengers screened at airports is 12,76,046, the ministry said. (ANI)

