Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan: 3 People Test Positive for COVID-19 in Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu, Mar 18: Three people tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ordered to impose Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, in order to contain the spread of coronavirus till March 31. Chief Ministre Gehlot led Congress government in the state had earlier imposed Section 2 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Disease Act, 1957 in the state which prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people at public places till March 31.

Till now, a total of 467 samples have been collected in the state for the COVID-19 and 445 have tested negative while 18 are still under process. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 152 so far.

