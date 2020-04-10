32 People to Be Booked for Quarantine Violation in Himachal Pradesh

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Police on Thursday said cases will be registered against 32 people for violating quarantine guidelines in Kangra city."We have received report from Chief Medical Officer that 32 people were found violating quarantine guidelines in Kangra (Himachal Pradesh). Cases to be registered against them under sections of Indian Penal Code," said Kangra Senior Superintendent of Police, Vimukt Ranjan.With nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, similar incidents of violation have been noticed across the country. There are 21 active cases of infections in Himachal Pradesh and all of them are in isolation wards in the state.Chief Miniser Jairam Thakur said that the state government has not lifted a curfew in Himachal Pradesh and a decision regarding the lockdown will be taken after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11. (ANI)

