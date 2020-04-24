357 New Coronavirus Cases in Mumbai, 11 Deaths

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) 357 new coronavirus patients were detected in Mumbai on Friday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 4,589, while the death toll rose to 179 with 11 more deaths.

As per a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the number of active cases in the city now stands at 3,815.

It also informed that 359 suspected patients were admitted to hospitals on Friday.

Number of recovered patients rose to 595 with 122 persons being discharged from hospitals since Thursday night, the BMC said.

On Thursday, the city had reported 478 new COVID-19 cases.

