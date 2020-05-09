362 Stranded Indians Reach Kerala 2 Flights from Oman& Kuwait with 362 Stranded Indians Reach Kerala

Kochi, May 9 (PTI) Two flights carrying 362 people from Oman and Kuwait arrived at the international airport here on Saturday night as part of India's 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring home its nationals stranded in various countries due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The passengers arrived on two Air India Express flights.

There were a total of 362 people,including eight infants in the flights which landed here from the two Gulf nations, a Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesman said.

Official sources said all the passengers would be subjected to COVID-19 rapid test at the airport before being transferred to their respective destinations by special taxis and KSRTC buses.

They will go into quarantine after completing formalities at the airport.

Another Air India Express flight from Doha, carrying 177 passengers and six infants, is expected to arrive here early hours on Sunday, sources said.

