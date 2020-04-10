4 New COVID-19 Cases in Odisha, Tally 48

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 10 (ANI): Odisha on Thursday reported four new positive cases of coronavirus, taking the total tally in the state to 48.The state health department informed that the total positive cases of coronavirus in the state include one death and two who were cured of the infection."Today till 11 pm, 402 samples were tested negative out of 408 and 45 are active cases in the state," said Health and Family welfare department.Earlier two more people- a 51-year-old woman in Dhenkanal and a 69-year-old man from West Bengal in Bhubaneswar had tested positive for COVID19.In an effort to contain the spread of the infection Odisha Government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to do so. The government also made wearing face masks compulsory for all while stepping outside their homes in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)