4 People Briefly Detained for Trying to Waive Black Cloth at Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) Four ABVP members carrying black cloth were detained from JLN Road here on Tuesday, moments before Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's carcade passed through the area.

"They were planning to waive the pieces of black cloth at Gandhi," SHO of Jawahar circle police station Hemendra Sharma said.

He added that they were later let off.

The Congress leader was in Jaipur to address a youth rally.

