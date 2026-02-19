BusinessWire India

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 19: Reinforcing its vision to reshape India's global trade landscape, rivexa hosted a landmark industry engagement- rivOlution 2026, on 10th February at the Padmashri Dr. A. Sakthivel Auditorium, Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA). The event brought industry leaders together to foster dialogue on global trade, digital export ecosystems, and sustainability-driven growth.

The engagement showcased how rivexa is enabling seamless cross-border trade and expanding global market access for Indian businesses through technology-driven sourcing and financial solutions.

rivexa: Demystifying the World of Exports and Finance

The session commenced with Mr. Mainak Sarkar, Marketing Head, rivexa, welcoming the industry leaders and outlining rivexa's vision for a supplier-centric export ecosystem.

"rivOlution 2026 is not just an event, it is a conversation starter for suppliers to understand the entire ecosystem behind global exports, cross-border finance, and payment solutions. This initiative reflects rivexa's commitment to supplier centricity, serving as a powerful platform for industry collaboration and business growth. Through rivexa, we aim to enable exporters to access global opportunities efficiently and scale with confidence," said Mr. Sarkar.

Reinforcing rivexa's long-term vision, Mr. Soumen Baral, Chief, rivexa, highlighted the platform's role as a trusted partner in enabling India sourcing for global buyers and providing a transparent export ecosystem for Indian MSMEs.

"rivexa connects every stakeholder in cross-border trade- manufacturers, global buyers, quality partners, logistics service providers, financial partners- serving as a dedicated sourcing partner in India. With 500+ global buyers across categories, we enable seamless sourcing from India with a data-backed manufacturing edge over competing Asian markets. By showcasing the capabilities of manufacturers based in large clusters such as Tiruppur, rivexa builds digital credibility, visibility, and efficiency. We provide dedicated support for both sides of the supply chain- driving sustainable growth through trust, technology, and reliable execution," said Mr. Baral.

Strengthening Global Trade Ecosystems for Indian Exporters

The event featured key representatives from the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), who shared forward-looking perspectives on strengthening India's export ecosystem. Mr. K. M. Subramanian- President, TEA, underscored Tiruppur's commitment to advancing its position in international trade and reinforcing its leadership as India's leading knitwear and apparel manufacturing hub. Mr. Anand Muthuswamy- Joint Secretary, TEA, highlighted the need for stronger exporter networks, streamlined trade processes, and deeper international collaboration to drive industry growth. Mr. Periasamy S- Advisor, Sustainability, TEA, emphasized the growing importance of sustainable and responsible manufacturing in enhancing global competitiveness.

The event also featured expert sessions on financial and technological enablers of global trade. Mr. K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)- GIFT City, Gujarat, shared insights on evolving cross-border finance frameworks supporting secure and efficient international transactions. Mr. Anand Chandramouli, Head of Partnerships, Glomo, highlighted innovations in cross-border payment solutions that enhance trade accessibility for exporters.

Actionable Insights for Responsible Global Trade

Discussions with leading Indian exporters generated actionable insights to further strengthen rivexa's platform capabilities and enhance international trade facilitation, with a strong emphasis on sustainability-led export growth and ESG-aligned compliance benchmarks to build resilient, future-ready supply chains.

Key conversations explored practical approaches to reducing environmental impact across export ecosystems. This included adoption of renewable energy in manufacturing, responsible and ethical sourcing, recycling and circular production models, water conservation, and the implementation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems.

As global markets continue to evolve, rivexa positions itself as a catalyst for advancing India's export transformation by enabling businesses with an efficient, transparent, and digital pathway to global markets. Through rivOlution 2026, the platform aims to accelerate industry collaboration and innovation while shaping the future of responsible international trade.

