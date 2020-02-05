5.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Puerto Rico, 11th Temblor in Last 30 Days

World. (File Image)

San Juan [Puerto Rico], Feb 5 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale hit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.According to the USGS, it was the 11th earthquake of a series of similar size to have struck the country in the last 30 days, reported CNN.The epicentre was around 20 kilometres southeast of Guanica on the southwest coast."Shelters were already emptying shortly after the quake hit at 10:45 am, but it left several municipal employees "requiring emotional assistance," Guayanilla Mayor Nelson Torres Yordan told newspaper El Nuevo Dia.On January 7, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico in which one death was reported amid an island-wide blackout. (ANI)

