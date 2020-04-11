50 Crew-members Onboard French Aircraft Carrier Test Positive for COVID-19

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], April 10 (ANI): As many as 50 crew members on-board France's sole aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. The parts of the ship have been put under the lockdown as per the French armed forces ministry.A ministry statement said three sailors had been evacuated by air to a military hospital in Toulon, reported Al Jazeera.A team of experts equipped to carry out tests for coronavirus is on-board since Wednesday just after the signs of the disease surfaced on the ship.Charles de Gaulle is equipped with its own intensive care facilities and has 1,760 personnel on board.The nuclear-powered carrier, which had most recently been taking part in exercises with northern European navies in the Baltic Sea, is continuing its journey to Toulon, where it is due to dock in the coming days.France has reported 118,790, confirmed cases of coronavirus. It has reported 12,228 and 23,469 have recovered as per the data released by the Johns Hopkins University (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)