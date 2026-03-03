Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing strong support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations, underscoring the importance of cooperative federalism in India's constitutional framework.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said, "I have written to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expressing Karnataka's strong support for a renewed national conversation on Union-State relations. Federalism is not a political demand - it is part of the basic structure of our Constitution. Over the years, increasing centralisation in fiscal and legislative matters has disturbed the delicate balance envisioned by our Constitution makers. States must have the authority and fiscal space to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to them."

He further stressed that India's strength lies in "cooperative federalism, constitutional trust, and respect for diversity," and added, "I will urge the Union Government to provide an institutional platform - such as a revitalised Inter-State Council - for all States to deliberate and restore balance in our federal structure. Karnataka stands ready to engage constructively in strengthening India's democratic and federal framework."

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Congress MP P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai are scheduled to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence on Tuesday to resolve the seat-sharing formula between the DMK and Congress within the ruling alliance.

Selvaperunthagai on Monday dismissed speculation of a rift, stating that negotiations are routine before elections. "Negotiations take place in every election, and each party will demand more seats, and a settlement will eventually be reached. The same will happen here," he said, reiterating that the DMK-Congress partnership under the INDIA bloc remains an ideological alliance.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 2 to discuss strategies for the 2026 polls. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is expected to go to elections in the first half of 2026, with alliances gearing up for a high-stakes contest. (ANI)

