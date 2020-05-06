600 J-K Residents Have Reached Srinagar, More on Way: DM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Shahid Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner on Wednesday said that over 600 people who were stranded in other states have reached Srinagar."More than 600 residents arrived back this Sehri. Certainly lot of hardships to be back home. Thankful to all the colleagues for the night out to keep them comfortable. More on way," Choudhary tweeted.On May 5, Rohit Kansal, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir, had tweeted: "28,000 J&K residents return. 48 from Jodhpur returning tomorrow to Srinagar. Plans final for return of students from Dhaka. Understand anxiety of everyone to return quickly but numbers are large. Please be patient. ALL shall be facilitated." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)