7 Killed During Shooting in Brewing Facility in US' Wisconsin

Wisconsin [US], Feb 27 (ANI): At least seven people were killed following a shooting in a brewing facility in the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday.US Police are responding to "critical incident" after a shooting was reported in Milwaukee."MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 blocks of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time," Milwaukee Police tweeted."Media staging area at this time is 35th and State. This is an active scene, take Highland Blvd as an alternate route," it added.'A correspondent for CBS Chicago, said at least eight people were injured. Local WISN 12 News said at least two persons have been shot dead. (ANI)

