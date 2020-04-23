7 People Arrested for Violating Lockdown Orders

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Seven people were arrested on Thursday when they were trying to cross into Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district from Bihar amid the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

They were arrested from the Rampur Bujurg area of the district as soon as they entered Uttar Pradesh, Inspector at the Bankata police station Gopal Prasad said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and provisions of the Disaster Management Act, he said.

