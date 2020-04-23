71 Delhi Police Personnel Sent to Quarantine After Coming in Contact with Infected Colleague

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): As many as 71 Delhi Police personnel were on Wednesday directed to be in quarantine after they came in contact with a head constable who tested positive for COVID19, police said.The head constable was posted with Delhi Police Special Cell. Earlier, on April 21 three police personnel posted in the Nabi Karim area of the national capital tested positive for COVID-19.As per the Union Health Ministry, 2,248 people in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, including 47 deaths. 611 persons have been cured in the national capital.The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total tally, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged, and 652 patients have died due to the deadly virus.(ANI)

