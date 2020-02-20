8 Indians Aboard Cruise Ship in Japan Infected with Coronavirus: MEA

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that in all 138 Indians including 132 crew members and six passengers are on-board the cruise ship -- Diamond Princess, quarantined off the coast of Japan, and eight of them are infected with the coronavirus."There are 132 crew members and six passengers, all Indians, who were on-board the cruise ship -- Diamond Princess. This was quarantined off the coast of Japan. As per the latest info, there are 8 Indian nationals are infected with the coronavirus. They are being treated at a local hospital," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing a weekly briefing here.He further said that India has decided an aircraft consignment of medical supplied on a relief flight to the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan."The Government of India has decided to send an aircraft consignment of medical supplies on a relief flight to Wuhan. This a small way to express our support to China as it continues to fight against Covid-19 epidemic," he said."On its return journey, the aircraft will bring in Indian nationals who couldn't board the first two flights. Those interested to come back have been asked to contact our Embassy. Subject to capacity limitations and other logistics we will accommodate nationals of other countries as well," he added.Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that brought the total number of infections diagnosed on board the Diamond Princess so far has risen to 634, citing Japan's Health Ministry.According to the Yonhap report, South Korea reported its first death from coronavirus on Thursday, with 53 new cases confirmed in a single day to bring the total to 104. (ANI)

