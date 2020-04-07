9 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 7 (ANI): Nine more have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala, while 12 individuals have recovered, informed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday."Four cases have been reported from Kasargod, 3 from Kannur, 1 each from Kollam and Malappuram," the Chief Minister said."Four people who had returned from abroad and two attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and three persons were affected from contact," he added.1,46,686 individuals are currently under observation -- 752 of them in hospitals and the rest in homes. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 4,789, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)